In support of the Cancer Council, ACC Singleton hosted the area's largest Biggest Morning Tea.
This is the third year the school has hosted the event, which has nearly doubled in size each year. Students, staff and members of the community attended the event with participants helping to raise funds for research, support and prevention of cancer.
Distinguished speakers at the 2023 event were Rebekah Wilson and Luiza Steffens-Reinhardt, both from the Hunter Medical Research Institute. Steffens-Reinhardt is also a University of Newcastle PhD researcher and recently led a study that identified a protein that could lead to more effective chemotherapy for people with breast cancer.
With one in eight Australian women receiving a breast cancer diagnosis some time in their life, this research could be life changing for millions of families.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.