Keep those Resources for Regions funds flowing that the message from Singleton and Muswellbrook councils and the NSW Minerals Council

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated May 30 2023 - 9:13am, first published May 29 2023 - 3:28pm
In the last three financial years Singleton has received just over $25 million from the Resources for Regions program designed to assist mining impacted local government areas.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

