In the last three financial years Singleton has received just over $25 million from the Resources for Regions program designed to assist mining impacted local government areas.
Therefore it is little wonder Singleton Council along with the neighbouring Muswellbrook Council supported by the NSW Minerals Council are calling on the NSW Labor government to keep this funding program.
In a joint push the three organisations are hoping to ensure the money keeps flowing to fund projects deemed vital for the communities that provide the lions share of the mining royalties flowing into the state's coffers.
Singleton and Muswellbrook also account for a combined total of 43 per cent of NSW's coal mining output, which in 2021 amounted to more than $18billion of the State's mining output total of almost $40b (Remplan Economic Output Estimates 2021 Release 3).
Mayor of Singleton, Sue Moore said it was critical for the program to remain, recognising the importance of mining to the State's economy and the daily implications on air quality, roads, amenity and reputation for communities where mining activity actually occurs.
"Mining makes a huge contribution to the prosperity of everyone in NSW, and it's only fair that the considerable royalties from our regions are compensated to benefit the people who live in our towns and who have to deal with the daily impacts of mining," she said.
"We've seen the benefits of the Resources for Regions program as the mechanism to deliver a return on the investment from our community that makes mining possible."
Commenting on the future of Resources for Regions NSW Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty said as a new Government, we are currently conducting a review of programs and projects to ensure our future investment in regional and rural NSW benefits as many people, communities and industries as possible.
"I want to ensure regional and rural areas receive a fair and equitable outcome when it comes to the delivery of infrastructure, services and other supports"" she said.
"A review is necessary because the legacy of the previous government was a $7 billion black hole and a lot of unfunded programs.
"The previous government left the people of NSW with the biggest debt in our State's history. In 2011, debt was $22.5 billion, while this year it will be $128.7 billion
"A decision on commitments, projects and programs will be made in the September State Budget."
Resources for Regions was one of the previous Coalition government's signature programs for regions like the Upper Hunter.
However it was not without its controversies first when the LGAs eligible for funding was expanded and then Singleton's share of the monies dropped significantly prior to reforms being instituted.
Those reforms were introduced in 2020 and they eliminated the need for co-contributions and a benefit cost ratio. The changes also provided for a fixed percentage of the total pool for mining-affected communities based on the level of actual mining activity occurring within an area.
Cr Sue Moore and Mayor of Muswellbrook Steve Reynolds have invited NSW Premier Chris Minns to visit their local government areas to showcase the benefits of the Resources for Regions program.
Cr Reynolds said the Resources for Regions program was a critical source for infrastructure and programs that supported the community now, as well as helping to lay the foundations for ongoing vitality into the future.
"We are all aware of the conversations happening at a global level about the future of energy, and while mining will always be part of our economy, we need to be ready for any shifts that may occur that we have no control over," he said.
"We're very keen to show Mr Minns just what action we're taking at a local level to support our communities, and to showcase how the Resources for Regions program is providing a vital injection now to help us on the path to the economic and social evolution for generations to come.
"We need Resources for Regions to continue in the same format, so that we can continue to work with the State Government to deliver what our community needs and deserves. Taking it away would be an insult."
