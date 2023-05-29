Singleton girls make rugby union history

History has been made with the Singleton Bulls first ever U14 girls playing their very first home game at Singleton Rugby Park on Friday night against Maitland.
It was exciting to see such a big crowd turn out to show support.
The girls were able to overcome some cold and slippery conditions showing grit and determination to come away with a 27-17 win.
They look forward to their next challenge with another home game on Friday night.
If any girls are interested in playing the club would love to hear from you. The Bulls also run a Spring 7s competition that starts in October.
Left to right back - Coach David, Coach Pippa, Ella, Seren, Abbey, Isabelle, Charlotte, Abbie, Sybella, Rachael, Coach Chris and Manager Lauren.L to R front - Mia, Isabella, Angelina, Olivia, Alexis, Sophie, April, Brydie.
Singleton Black and Singleton Red both recorded big wins on Saturday.
Singleton Black were 40-29 winners against Singleton Army Lions at Lone Pine Barracks.
Silli Are scored a double as Singleton Black ran in six tries and Thomas Lynch scored two of the Lions five tries which included a penalty try. Rapine Mason kicked five conversions for Black.
Singleton Red maintained second spot on the table with a 47-13 win against Pokolbin at Drain Oval. Red ran in seven tries to Pokolbin's one. Singleton wing Daniel Bates scored 17 points with six conversions and a try.
Both Bulls teams are home on Saturday, Singleton Black host Pokolbin from 2.10pm and Red play Singleton Army from 3.20pm
