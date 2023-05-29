Bucking the state trend Singleton's Development Application (DA) processing times averaged just 50 days in the month of March - 45% quicker than the NSW state average.
And these figures, from Singleton Council, should go someway to appeasing those people who has lodged a DA and found the whole process one long waiting game.
Frustration with DA processing has become a statewide issue with the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully laying part of the blame for longer processing times on planner shortages that have led to a 28 per cent increase in council DA assessment delays - from 69 days in July 2021 to 116 days in March 2023.
Finding a way to alleviate that situation NSW councils will receive $25,000 to pay young planners tuition fees under a new strategy to help the NSW Government address skills shortages and tackle the housing crisis right across the state.
The Strong Start Cadetship aims to cut down development application (DA) backlogs and speed up planning assessment times in about half of NSW's local government areas.
"Councils and communities are crying out for a new generation of skilled young planners to replace those who are retiring at a rapid rate," Mr Scully said.
"Some positions in regional areas have remained vacant for years, and there are some cases where more than 80 per cent of jobs aren't filled in the planning team,
"This program is also about building a new and exciting momentum around careers in urban planning and regional development."
In the meantime Singleton Council now lays claim to being now one of the fastest processors in the Hunter region.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning said that Council remained committed to providing exceptional customer service and development application processing times.
Building projects in Singleton have also continued to ramp up across the local government area, with the number of construction certificates lodged with Council jumping by 26 per cent in 2022/23.
"Much like the rest of the Hunter, while we have seen a decrease in the number of development applications being lodged with Council, the increased number of construction certificate applications demonstrates the confidence within the local building industry to keep projects progressing, and that we're playing our part to keep our economy growing," he said.
"Singleton Council is one of the fastest DA processors in the Hunter region, and the numbers speak for themselves - we're consistently well below the state average for processing times, and in March alone averaged just 50 days, 61 days ahead of the state average.
"This is a trend we have been seeing for over six months, and it just goes to show the dedication and commitment of our small team of staff who are working hard every day to deliver the best possible service that our community expects and deserve.
"This has been a focus area of Council and we're committed to continue to deliver people's dreams as efficiently as possible."
Mr Fitzpatrick - Barr said Council was also committed to making development advice even more accessible with its Planning in the Park initiative, designed for anyone planning to renovate or build in Singleton to speak to Council's team in an informal setting without a need for an appointment.
"Planning in the Park is a fantastic program which is all about demystifying the planning process. We had a brilliant turn out at Mount Olive in April, and hope to see even more people come along to our next event in July with more information to come in coming weeks," he said.
"Our team is always here to help, and we want to make it even easier for anyone who's thinking about renovating, building or making improvements on their properties by being able to meet with Council staff at a location that is convenient to them."
"We're inviting councils to get involved and apply for the funding, with successful councils also set to gain ongoing end-to-end support to make sure the program's benefits are realised."
Commenting on the town planning cadetships Singleton Council said it will investigate the opportunity to support employment and development of new planners via the Strong Start Cadetship.
The $25,000 grant is available for 64 applicants in regional and rural councils to be used to fund one planning cadet's tuition fees for an undergraduate certificate, graduate certificate, diploma, bachelors degree, or masters degree in planning at a NSW university.
Applications open from 19 May 2023 and close on 9 June 2023. For more information, visit www.planning.nsw.gov.au/strong-start
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
