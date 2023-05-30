Kim Grace is back battling local government regulations, a position she describes as, frustrating and stressful.
"All I want to do is support my local community, provide a place for road users to take a break and have a meal and when there is an emergency in the district our place can be used to provide meals and logistical support during that time," she said.
Her place is the Grey Gum Cafe, a popular stopover on the Putty Road, located roughly halfway between Singleton and Windsor.
The Cafe, which also holds a liquor licence, has been operating since 2010 and is much used by motorbike riders attracted to the challenges and beauty of travelling along Putty Road.
Ms Grace's first disagreement with Singleton Council took place back in 2009 when they required certain roadworks to be installed at the entrance to the cafe.
"That battle I won thanks to the support of radio host Alan Jones who got the then NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay on his show live and sense prevailed about our access to Putty Road," she said.
Her latest disagreement is the need for a $5000 auditory report for her Development Application to extend the cafe's operating hours.
"During the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/20 with the Gosper Mountain fire raging for weeks and weeks we fed hundreds of emergency services personnel and we operated 24/7 to provide that service," she said.
"I have since found out that we need to have Council approval to operate those extended hours and that's what I am currently seeking from Singleton Council.
"But the planning department has put a big expensive auditory report in our way which I can't understand why I would need it as the cafe is located on 28 acres in the middle of the bushland.
"After bushfires, floods and COVID lockdowns I can ill afford to pay for that report."
Singleton Council's Damian Morris, Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning Services Group said under section 4.15(b) of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, Council must consider;
(b) the likely impacts of that development, including environmental impacts on both the natural and built environments, and social and economic impacts in the locality,
"Under the above clause, Council considers the noise generated by 24 hour operation of a café to potentially cause an impact on the surrounding environment (residential receivers within 1km of the site) through noise generated by the operation," he said.
"Unfortunately, the remote location can often enhance the sound transmission due to a lack of background noise.
"Providing an Acoustic Assessment Report for noise for proposals for 24 hour trading is a standard supporting document Council requires for a development application, and the applicant was requested to lodge an Acoustic Assessment with their modification application."
The current cafe's approval includes the following operating hours:
The proposed modification application seeks consent for the proposed new operating hours as follows:
Ms Grace supplied a letter submitted with the DA which stated the operating hours they were seeking: Mondays-Thursdays 7:00am to 12:00am (midnight) and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays 7:00am to 2:00am.
She was adamant that her main reason for seeking the extended hours was to ensure the cafe could operate during emergencies.
"If I don't have those extended hours then I could be in breach of liquor licensing laws even if I am providing a burger and coffee to the police and ambos attending an accident on the Putty Road," she said.
"I have spoken to Singleton Mayor Sue Moore and two councillors who are supportive of what I am seeking but I haven't been able to convince the planning department.
"Common sense should prevail as I can assure council there is no way I can operate 24/7 all year round as you cannot get staff and I am 62 and too old to do it by myself."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
