Scone beat Singleton in Greyhounds stalwart Luke Gardner 200th game

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:03pm
Luke Gardner runs out to play. The champion centre played his 200th first grade game in the loss to Scone on Saturday. Picture supplied
Scone ran out 34-10 winners to deny Singleton the chance to fully celebrate club champion Luke Gardner's 200th first grade game with a win.

