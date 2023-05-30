Scone beat Singleton in Greyhounds stalwart Luke Gardner 200th game

Scone ran out 34-10 winners to deny Singleton the chance to fully celebrate club champion Luke Gardner's 200th first grade game with a win.
A guard of honour was formed for the four-time Greyhounds premiership player and multiple Singleton player of the year winner at Pirtek Park on Saturday.
One of the Greyhounds all-time best, the club's Facebook page was flooded with well-wishes for Gardner and a wonderful written tribute with contributions from former coaches and teammates including Todd Edwards, Chad Solman, Mark Newman and Jake Smith.
Gardner played rep for Group 21, Northern Tigers and Hunter Central Power and has been named in Group 21 team of the year multiple times.
He is a life member, has been a general committee member, junior vice president and is in his fourth year as club president.
The powerful centre played his part on the field as usual with one of Singleton's two tries, but in a sign that the Thoroughbreds are returning to their ruthless form of last season, Scone ran in six tries and Jake Watts converted five for an emphatic win.
It was a round of thrilling finishes in first grade competition on the weekend.
Denman centre Semi Davui scored a try with 30 seconds on the clock to beat Greta Branxton and grab top spot on the ladder, while Aberdeen secured their first points of the season with a 22-22 draw against Muswellbrook.
The Devils are on 11 points with five wins and a draw from their seven games with Greta Branxton second equal on 10 points with Scone and Singleton fourth on six.
In reserve grade, Singleton beat Scone 14-11 Aberdeen 66 defeated Muswellbrook 10, and Merriwa 22 beat Greta Branxton 10. Singleton and Merriwa share top spot from Scone, Aberdeen and Greta Branxton.
In Ladies League tag Scone defeated Singleton 32-6 and in under-18s Scone 22 beat Singleton 12.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
