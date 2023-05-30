Singleton teams have mixed results at netball carnival

Senior and junior teams from Singleton, Scone and Muswellbrook travelled to Maitland on Sunday, May 28, for the annual Maitland representative carnival.
The carnival took on even more significance in the senior ranks with Maitland and Newcastle hosting the Netball NSW Senior State titles over the long-weekend from June 10-12.
It was also a chance for the juniors to get some valuable experience before the junior state titles are held in Liverpool and Camden in Sydney from July 1-3.
Senior and junior teams from across the Hunter and as far afield as Sydney, the Central Coast and Port Macquarie took part.
The stand-out Upper Hunter teams were Muswellbrook under-17s and Singleton under-13s who both went through the carnival undefeated.
Singleton Netball Association sent open, under-17, under-15, under-14, under 13, under-12 and under-11 teams
Opens finished sixth with two wins and a draw from their seven games in a competition which featured champions division teams Maitland and Charlestown.
They defeated Nelson Bay 20-14, Kurri Kurri 29-8 and drew 18-all with Great Lakes.
Under-13s were the stars of the carnival for Singleton winning all six of their games including victories over Manning Valley 16-10, Port Stephens 21-3, Maitland U-12 19-12, Wyong Dev 15-6, Nelson Bay 19-7 and Cessnock 20-16.
Under 14 finished third in their division with three wins and a draw. They defeated Quirindi 16-8 and 17-8, Kurri Kurri 16-11 and drew 9-all with Westlakes.
The under-11s defeated Woy Woy 10-4 and Cessnock 7-4 to finish fifth in the Under-11 White Division.
The under-12s, under-15s and under-17s went through the carnival without a win, but were all in tough divisions.
Scone under-13s finished without a win but had a narrow 7-6 loss to Nelson Bay in the opening round and will benefit from the top class competition.
Scone under-12s won two of their six games to finish fifth in Under-12 Division 2. They defeated Hastings Valley 15-11 and Woy Woy 12-5.
Muswellbrook under-17s had an outstanding carnival winning the division title with six wins from six games. They defeated Woy Woy 26-11, Kurri Kurri 15-9, Hills 13-9, Nelson Bay 25-13, Singleton 33-11 and Woy Woy 22-11.
The Muswellbrook under-11s secured a win in their first representative campaign. They defeated Woy Woy 11-6.
