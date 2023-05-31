The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Business Awards received 228 nominations that have now been reviewed and the finalists in each category named before the big presentation night July 1

Updated May 31 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After an extensive judging period, Business Singleton is thrilled to announce the finalists in the 2023 Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.