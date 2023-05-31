After an extensive judging period, Business Singleton is thrilled to announce the finalists in the 2023 Business Awards.
With 48 business and individual finalists across 19 categories including the two highly popular 'People's Choice' categories voted by the entire Singleton community and the School of Infantry Veteran Support Award, the 2023 Awards are shaping up to be the biggest yet.
Business Singleton President Danny Eather congratulated this year's finalists and thanked everyone who has taken the time and effort to complete their submissions.
'We thought that last year's awards were impressive, however the response that we have received to this year's Business Awards has just been incredible, with 228 award nominations which has then converted into 110 formal submissions for our judging panel to assess," he said.
"In submitting formal entry into the awards judging process it allows a business or individual to be recognised for their achievements and importantly allows them to benchmark themselves against their peers which is crucial in the current environment where reputation and service levels are deciding factors for consumers when purchasing products and service from our local businesses.
"The 2023 Singleton Business Awards are delivered by Business Singleton however this is only possible thanks to the volunteer judging panel and the support of our sponsors."
Business Singleton would like to acknowledge the support and sincerely thank our platinum presenting partners; AGL Energy, Glencore, Hollydene Estate Wines, Local Buying Foundations, Singleton Council and Yancoal - Mount Thorley Warkworth, along with our supporting partners Enterprise and Training Company (ETC), Hunter Valley Operations, NSW Mining, Tafe NSW, iSimplify, Rotary Club of Singleton and Witmore
All judges for the awards were highly successful businesspeople from throughout the Hunter, who all volunteered their time to assess all entries and Business Singleton sincerely thanked them too for their contribution towards the Awards.
Winners of the awards and the announcement of the prestigious 'Business of the Year' award will be announced at the gala presentation event on Saturday 1July as they return to the Singleton Civic Centre. Tickets for the gala are currently available to finalists as part of a pre-sale and tickets will be released to the wider general public at 5pm on 2nd June 2023.
Business finalists:
INDIVIDUALS FINALISTS
Employee of the Year
Young Business Leader of the Year
Business Leader of the Year
People's Choice Award - Most Awesome Tradie
