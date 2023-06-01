Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club's players are enjoying their rugby training with new equipment, thanks to funding from Yancoal Australia's Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) operation.
The $5,000 donation from MTW enabled the junior rugby club to purchase a tackle mat, hit shields and tackle bags.
David Page, President for Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club was excited with the new gear.
"Training is essential to developing the skills of our players," he said.
"We run two training sessions a week per team, and it is vital we have strong, safe and sturdy gear to practice proper rucking, mauling and tackling techniques. This activity not only improves individual skills but also our overall team on-field performance.
"Additionally, the correct rugby training equipment allows younger players to learn the proper techniques and skills before entering full contact drills, which improves safety and minimises the risk of injury.
"We have over 260 junior players at the club, so the training equipment gets regular use and takes plenty of tackles. "We recognised the need to upgrade our training equipment. The previous gear was old and damaged by water from wet weather conditions.
"The new training equipment proudly features the Mount Thorley Warkworth logo, and we are thankful for their donation to upgrade the equipment for the benefit of our players."
Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club is a community based junior sporting club for rugby union players between the ages of four and eighteen. Around forty volunteers manage the club, and junior training and playing fields are located at the Allan Bull sportsground.
Mount Thorley Warkworth General Manager David Bennett was happy to support the club.
"Junior sport unites a community and brings children together for some fun, as well as learning new skills and friendly competition. "We are pleased our funds could purchase new training gear and help upgrade the club," Mr Bennett said.
