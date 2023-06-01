The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

New training gear for Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club

Updated June 1 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officials at the Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club and the U12 team are excited with the new gear. Picture supplied.
Officials at the Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club and the U12 team are excited with the new gear. Picture supplied.

Singleton Junior Rugby Union Club's players are enjoying their rugby training with new equipment, thanks to funding from Yancoal Australia's Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.