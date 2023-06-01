To mark annual National Reconciliation Week a flag raising ceremony was held at the Civic Centre on Thursday morning.
Community members, councillors and students were welcomed to the event by Aunty Rhoda Perry who spoke about the need for everyone working and living together in unity and not creating disunity.
"All people live on the land and live in harmony," she said.
The theme of this year's Reconciliation Week, was "Be a Voice for Generations" and the guest speaker was Singleton High School student and Wonnarua member Makaila Perrett. She said her Wonnarua people had shown strength and resilience for generations.
