Singleton Council's Reconciliation Week Observance - Flag Raising Ceremony

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:10pm, first published June 1 2023 - 2:16pm
To mark annual National Reconciliation Week a flag raising ceremony was held at the Civic Centre on Thursday morning June 1. Community members, councillors and students were welcomed to the event by Aunty Rhoda Perry.

