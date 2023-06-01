Three Singleton students have been selected in the Hunter team for the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) rugby league championships.
Kirkton Public School's Emanuel Leota and Singleton Public School's Max Tanner made the U11s team with Cooper Mapp from SPS playing in the U12s team.
All three have represented the Hunter zone at previous PSSA state championships with Emanuel playing earlier this year in the touch football competition and Max and Cooper making it to the state finals for AFL.
Showing all round football skills Max plays for the Singleton Bulls junior rugby club on the weekend but he love enjoys playing league and AFL for the school. Both Cooper and Emanuel are league enthusiasts with Cooper playing for the Singleton Greyhounds and Emanuel the Valentine Eleebana Junior Football Club.
Emanuel hopes to become a professional league player like his uncle Melbourne Storm's Nelson Asofa-Solomona.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
