Incorrect recycling by some Lower Hunter residents has resulted in four truck fires which could have cost Hunter Resource Recovery (HRR) $1.4 million.
The cause? Car and lithium batteries being placed in yellow recycling bins.
When thrown into a truck or damaged, the batteries can spark or explode - and when this happens next to paper or other flammable materials the fire can get very serious, very quickly.
HRR has already had four truck fires this year because of people putting car batteries in their yellow bins.
When a fire is detected the truck driver has to pull over, empty the recycling contents onto the street, wait for the fire brigade and then clean up afterwards - or risk losing a $350,000 truck.
While the organisation has seen a huge improvement in the way people recycle since its founding in 1997, there are still places people go wrong and car batteries is one of them.
HRR chief executive officer Roger Lewis said while the car battery issue is huge and a major concern, the most common mistake people make is putting their recycling into plastic bags before throwing them in the yellow bin.
"The most common items that are incorrectly placed in recycling bins is plastic bags, the machinery is not able to open those bags so that material just gets sent straight off to landfill," he said.
"We ask people to leave items loose within their bin."
Soft plastics (plastic that can be scrunched into a ball) are another problem, as they can't be accepted.
"We don't take them for recycling, we have no market for the end product so if we can't dispose it, we can't accept it," Mr Lewis said.
HRR looks after recycling for Maitland, Cessnock, Singleton and Lake Macquarie councils. Each day HRR staff check the contents of recycling bins before emptying, to make sure they aren't picking up contaminated bins.
If a bin is contaminated the resident will be put on notice and left with a how to recycle guide. But for repeat offenders, it's a different matter.
"If there's repeat offences we won't service the bin until the offending materials have been removed," Mr Lewis said.
In 2021-22, 15,312 of Singleton's yellow bins were checked before collection to make sure they were being used correctly.
Of these, 599 bins contained non-accepted items, 226 were minor and were collected, and 373 contained hazardous or offensive products and were not collected.
Plastic bags, wrong plastics and textiles were Singleton's top three offending items.
On average, each Cessnock property recycled 148kg of waste, or 5.69kg per fortnight..
Mr Lewis said it's only a small few who are recycling incorrectly.
"That's only about two per cent of the population that don't do the right thing," he said.
"The other 98 per cent, are using the service correctly. We can't afford to have a minority within the community putting everybody else's goodwill and good efforts to waste."
The depot has received some surprising items including dirty nappies and dead animals.
Mr Lewis said his team prefers to have lids taken off recyclable bottles as the lid is a different material, as it makes the sorting process a lot smoother.
"We also ask people in doing that to remove the contents of their food containers and bottles as well," he said.
"We get an awful amount of half-drunk milk bottles and soft drinks, and it just makes an absolute mess."
Mr Lewis has been with Hunter Resource Recovery since it started 26 years ago, and he said there have been a lot of changes in people's habits.
"We've actually seen residents not only improve their recycling habits by recycling more and more, we're getting a better quality of product through as well," he said.
"We're getting less and less contamination that comes through, and that's important for us."
Residents can also visit hrr.com.au for recycling tips and frequently asked questions.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
