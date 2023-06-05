How are crystals formed?

How crystals are formed, and where you can go to find them for yourself.

Crystals are formed under intense pressure over a long period of time - typically underground but not necessarily. That's the easy answer, but what does that mean? Here we're going to dive a little into how crystals are formed, and where you can go to find them for yourself.

The Natural Process

In almost every case, crystals are nothing more or less than the result of intense pressure on atomic structures. You probably remember your high school physics classes that told you that in a gas atoms move around freely, in liquids they move around loose and fluid, and in solids they are closely bonded, holding together and refusing to move as much as possible.



Diamonds take that last part even further. The atoms aren't simply holding together, as a result of constant pressure they have locked themselves into a diamond-shaped lattice/formation that is highly resistant to change. This diamond lattice disperses the pressure efficiently and makes the bonds between atoms as strong as they can be. The result? Rocks that look very beautiful to our eyes.

Lab grown crystals

But of course, crystals require these high pressures to form, which typically means they can only form underground. There are some exceptions though. Stalactites and stalagmites can form crystals as a result of constant water pressure, snowflakes are formed when water crystallises in the atmosphere, and honey typically crystallises simply by being left alone and exposed to air for long enough. These exceptions occur frequently in nature, but there are a few other forms of crystallisation that are not so natural and these are the various forms of artificial crystallisation manufactured by humans.

Artificial crystallisation also comes in a few forms. At one end you have the crystallisation of sugar, achieved by heating sugar with water and letting it evaporate on a stick, and at the other, you have the creation of precious crystals in lab environments. These artificial crystals, cheap to manufacture in such settings, are often held up as being ethically produced. This last point can be of major concern for diamonds in particular.

What are crystals made of?

As our earlier discussions have shown, crystals can be made out of a variety of materials, including rock, water, sugar and honey. But there are a few others we haven't mentioned yet.

Salt crystals

Another one from our high school science class, these are the products of sodium after receiving a particular type of electric charge, in particular after reacting with chlorine. When sodium and chlorine exchange positive and negative ions, they'll often combine and crystalise forming salt. The only thing required? Just enough heat for the two to bond and proximity.

Carbon crystals

Carbon crystals are among the most desirable of crystals, and also some of the easiest to synthesise in a lab. When five carbon atoms bond together they naturally form a crystalline lattice, which as we've briefly mentioned can be quite rigid and have great hardness and strength. Know any crystals famed for their hardness and strength? That's right, diamonds. This most precious crystal can be formed out of any source of carbon, including ash. Between 0.5% and 4% of human remains become ash after cremation, and as such it is even possible to make diamonds out of your loved ones.

Where can I get my own crystal?

The first place to look would naturally be your local jewellery store. These can be found for varying markets both high and low, but it's worth knowing that these cut and pre-fitted gemstones tend to be expensive, and may require specialist work if it's not shaped right for your finger.



There are, however other options. All across Australia there are multiple places where you can buy crystals wholesale. Wholesale crystals are generally much cheaper than buying it as an original piece of jewellery, but that doesn't mean you can't wear them as jewellery. The trend of owning and wearing crystals has been dubbed the new stone age by fashion designers and there are many benefits to it. Aside from the fashionista trend, there is something to be said about owning a piece of crystal that you could mount onto jewellery yourself, or have professionally cut to fit on a piece of custom jewellery that you've designed.