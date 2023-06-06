The trip along Elderslie Road will soon become a smoother one with road safety improvements set to kick off next week.
Singleton Council has awarded the tender, for the almost $1million project, to complete the upgrade to Elderslie Road between the neigbouring Cessnock LGA boundary and Singleton LGA at East Branxton.
Damian Morris, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said the works would not only have a tangible impact on the day-to-day lives of locals but improve road safety outcomes.
The project will see rectification works to a 710m section of the road, including repairing damaged pavement and adding a stabilising material to provide additional strength to the roadway, road widening, line marking and drainage improvements.
"Elderslie Road is an important route between Branxton and Singleton, and is well-used by residents and visitors alike," Mr Morris said.
"These works will ensure there's a smooth transition to the existing pavement and improve safety outcomes for all road users."
Works are due to began on Monday 5 June and are scheduled to finish by mid-August, weather permitting.
During the works temporary traffic lights, one lane closure and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of construction workers and motorists.
The $964,233 two-stage project, is being delivered simultaneously, and is being funded through NSW Government grants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.