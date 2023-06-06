Smoke in Broke
June long weekend at McNamara Park, Broke
Smoke in Broke BBQ Festival is back and will be celebrating friends, family, music, BBQ, beer wine and more again on the June Long Weekend. We're back for another great weekend in 2023! We look forward to bringing you a fantastic weekend of BBQ, Beer, Wine, Markets, Community, Live Music, Demos, Tastings, and more! Tickets are selling fast so dont miss out! Get your tickets below! https://www.smokeinbroke.com.au/get-tickets
Merriwa Festival of the Fleeces
June 9-11: Merriwa CBD.
On Saturday the main street and surrounding area comes alive with rides, market stalls, street entertainers and much more. 12PM Saturday. The grand parade makes its way along Bettington Street, led by the famous running of the sheep. 1PM Saturday. The Dog High Jump is sure to entertain. Don't miss this event at the eastern end of Bettington Street. More: festivalofthefleeces.com.au/whats-on/
Shrek the Musical
Sinlgeton Civic Centre June 9-24
Singleton Theatrical Society's production of Shrek: The Musical will run for three weeks from the 9th-24th of June. Adults $30Students/Concession $22Family $82 ( 2 adults/2 children under 18). For online ticket purchase: https://www.trybooking.com/CHIRP
Winter Grazing Management & Production - Field day
Thursday June 15 10.00am - 1.00pm: Singleton Pasture Demonstration Site, 130 Whitefalls Lane, Singleton
Join the team from Hunter Local Land Services at the Singleton Pasture Demonstration Site for a field day with focus on: Grazing management to manage the Winter feed gap, utilising ProGibb and fertiliser to maximise production through Winter, light lunch and refreshments will be provided. Register now https://hunterlls.wufoo.com/.../winter-grazing-mgt.../ or for more info, contact the Project Officer, David Deane, 0411 108 961 or david.deane@lls.nsw.gov.au
Men's Health BBQ Breakfast
15th June 2023 7.00am - 9.00am: Singleton Civic Centre
BBQ Breakfast for Men's Health Month will be held at the Civic Centre Courtyard and Foyer at 7am June 15th 2023. We were very fortunate to have Kurt Gidley booked in as our speaker for last year, however and unfortunately, he was unable to make it right up until the morning of our breakfast due to a family emergency. Kurt will be sharing his knowledge on both the Physical and Mental well-being in Men and some Q&A with our attendees. Kurt is a born and bred Newcastle man, starting out as an apprentice butcher and moving into a very successful NRL career with over 250 NRL matches and 123 of those as team captain of both the knights and the NSW Blues.
