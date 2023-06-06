BBQ Breakfast for Men's Health Month will be held at the Civic Centre Courtyard and Foyer at 7am June 15th 2023. We were very fortunate to have Kurt Gidley booked in as our speaker for last year, however and unfortunately, he was unable to make it right up until the morning of our breakfast due to a family emergency. Kurt will be sharing his knowledge on both the Physical and Mental well-being in Men and some Q&A with our attendees. Kurt is a born and bred Newcastle man, starting out as an apprentice butcher and moving into a very successful NRL career with over 250 NRL matches and 123 of those as team captain of both the knights and the NSW Blues.