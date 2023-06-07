The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

The Singleton community can now apply for grant funding to protect, enhance and preserve our local heritage

Updated June 7 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Singleton community can now apply for grant funding to protect, enhance and preserve our local heritage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.