The Singleton community can now apply for grant funding to protect, enhance and preserve our local heritage.
This funding comes from Singleton Council and Mount Thorley Warkworth Historic Heritage Conservation Fund and allows locals to apply for thousands of dollars to protect and enhance unique local heritage in Singleton.
Applications are open for Singleton Mount Thorley Warkworth Historic Heritage Conservation Fund, which is designed for owners or managers of local heritage items - from buildings, to parks and monuments, to special natural or cultural places - to apply for funding to enable major works, conduct urgent repairs or implement education programs and 21st century technology.
The broad categories for funding include:
The grant fund, which has been active since 2018, has supported eight projects totalling almost $80,000 to restore, repair and maintain heritage buildings in the Singleton area.
Mount Thorley Warkworth General Manager, David Bennett encouraged Singleton locals to apply for a grant.
"We are proud to continue to work closely with Singleton Council on the Historic Heritage Conservation Fund," he said.
"The grants are designed to assist all residents and community groups in Singleton with access to resources for local heritage conservation and historical research projects.
"We look forward to seeing the community heritage projects come to life, helping restore, maintain and celebrate Singleton's history."
Damian Morris, Singleton Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning Services Group said the grant program recognised the importance of conserving local heritage assets, and celebrated the stories, places and values of our local community.
"Heritage is integral to understanding Singleton's story - its history, its identity and its people," he said.
"The retention of our heritage places in Singleton has an important role to play in protecting environment, supporting our vibrant community and sustaining our local economy.
"As a community, we share a responsibility to identify and respect the importance of these building so that they can be enjoyed by future generations.
"Council appreciates our role in ensuring that heritage is recognised, respected and promoted - not only does the Singleton Mount Thorley Warkworth Heritage Fund mean we can invest in protecting and conserving these valuable assets, but it also means we're giving more people the opportunity to appreciate our local history.
"I encourage all owners and managers of heritage places across the Singleton LGA to submit an application and apply for funding."
Applications for the Mount Thorley Warkworth Historic Heritage Conservation Fund are open year-round. For more information and to submit an application, visit www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/heritagegrants
