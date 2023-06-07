Spend in Singleton gift card program not only boosted the local economy but it has now been recognised at a recent NSW local government awards night
The hugely successful Singleton Council and Business Singleton program that injected almost $1million into the local economy took out a top gong in the 2023 NSW Local Government Excellence Awards.
The Spend in Singleton gift card program, which has seen over $998,000 flow into the local economy through 16,000 loaded gift cards, won the Support Local Enterprise category of the Awards held in Sydney.
Spend in Singleton is a unique and convenient gifting solution that supports the local economy.
The program ensures local dollars remain local by enabling the gift of boutique shopping or dining experiences to friends, family members or colleagues to over 140 local retailers.
Alison Bodiam, Council's Acting Director Organisation and Community Capacity said in just three years, the program has been firmly established within the community and has delivered significant benefits to Singleton businesses.
"Spend in Singleton is a fantastic program worthy of recognition, but the real achievement is how our community have taken up this initiative and have chosen to spend their dollars locally," she said.
"More than a shop local program, Spend in Singleton has been a catalyst to activate local expenditure, develop resilience against multiple economic impacts, provide community support and educate Singleton's community to re-connect with local business."
