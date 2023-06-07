The Singleton Argus
Maintenance work on the Hunter Valley rail network between Newcastle and Maitland will impact services June 10-13

Updated June 7 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:27am
Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out a maintenance shutdown in the lower part of the Hunter Valley Network from Newcastle to Maitland from Saturday, June 10 through to Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

