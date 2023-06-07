Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out a maintenance shutdown in the lower part of the Hunter Valley Network from Newcastle to Maitland from Saturday, June 10 through to Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
ARTC Group Executive Hunter Valley Wayne Johnson said the shutdown is required to carry out maintenance works to maintain a safe, reliable network.
"During this maintenance shutdown we will be working from Newcastle to Maitland," Mr Johnson said.
"The works are being coordinated to coincide with a separate shutdown by Sydney Trains from Islington to Sydney and the New South Wales North Coast interstate network north of Maitland right through to Brisbane, Queensland."
ARTC will have works across 40 separate maintenance activities throughout the outage.
"Freight and passenger services south of Islington and north of Telarah will also be stopped as part of the separate North Coast works program and there will be some impacts to passenger services. Passengers can access information on Travel alerts | transportnsw.info.
"We ask motorists to remain vigilant and slow down at level crossings during the shutdown as there will be machinery and other movements on the rail line," Mr Johnson said.
Mr Johnson reassured the community these works will be completed as safely and efficiently as possible with work starting from around 3am on Saturday, June before an expected completion time around 3am on Tuesday, June 13.
"We apologise for any disruption or inconvenience and thank the community for its support and patience while these works are taking place," he said.
Alternative bus services will be provided for impacted passenger services, and details and schedules can be found at the Transport NSW website. Information on road closures and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
Up to date information regarding any changes to these works can be found here: Track Work - ARTC and for additional information please can contact ARTC's Enviroline on 1300 550 402.
