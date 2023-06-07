Studying subjects that include advanced maths, physics, design and technology, biology and drama three students from Singleton High School hope their final two years of education will lead to careers in design, engineering and medical research.
All in Year 11 the students Koby Newman, Katie King and Harry Brown have recently received scholarships through the Public Education Foundation (PEF).
They were all recipients of the Woodcock Family Scholarships which provides them with $1000/year for the next two years.
The scholarship was established by an alumnus of Singleton High School, Justin Woodcock, to give back to the school region, and to public education more broadly, through scholarships, mentoring and advocacy.
Woodcock Family Scholarship provides financial assistance and mentoring/career advice to high potential students attending schools in the Upper Hunter Valley.
The fourth recipient was Hunter Mcloughlin from Scone High School.
Since the launch of PEF's scholarships program in 2009 over 3,000 students and more than 120 educators have been supported with greater than $8.5 million in life-changing scholarships administered by the Foundation.
Department of Education Acting Secretary Murat Dizdar thanked the Public Education Foundation for its ongoing support of public education in NSW.
He said the scholarships helped to remove barriers to achievement created by social and economic disadvantage.
"These scholarships are about recognising student excellence, potential and ability and rewarding students so they can continue to reach their potential," Mr Dizdar said.
Public Education Foundation CEO David Riordan said the awards celebrate the enduring values of Australian public education.
"Every student deserves the opportunity to achieve their full potential, and these scholarships will help make that possible," Mr Riordan said.
Koby, who is studying advanced and extension maths, advanced English, physics, design and technology and TAFE Automotive said the scholarship would help to motivate him to achieve his best in the final years at school.
He hopes to study engineering or maths at university before working in manufacturing, engineering or design.
Like Koby, Harry is also keen on a career in engineering with plans to study mechanical engineering before moving into designing and manufacturing vehicles.
"I like working on engines," he said.
So far his design skills have be used to make a worm farm out of bin.
Studying Year 12 biology this year Katie hopes she can concentrate on her other subjects including advanced maths and english and drama in year 12.
Her aim is to study bio-medical science and become a medical researcher.
For all three of the students the scholarships have already made a difference to their studies and they are now thinking about their future that includes post secondary study and accessing future scholarships to assist them reach their goals.
The Public Education Foundation is a charity dedicated to enhancing the value and reputation of public education by providing life-changing scholarships to its students, teachers and principals.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
