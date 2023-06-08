The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Transport for NSW will install machine learning traffic cameras on the Golden Highway at Whittingham and NE Highway at Liddell

Updated June 8 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Machine Leaning Cameras. Picture Transport for NSW.
Machine Leaning Cameras. Picture Transport for NSW.

Two new technology cameras will be installed by Transport for NSW on the Golden and New England highways to monitor freight vehicles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.