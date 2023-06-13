A Maitland bus driver has been granted bail after 10 people were killed in a horror crash in the Hunter Valley.
Brett Andrew Button, 58, faced Cessnock Local Court on June 13 charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of negligent driving.
His bail is set at $10,000 with conditions including a curfew and a ban on alcohol and drug use.
Police have suspended Mr Button's licence and he is expected to check in with police throughout the week.
Earlier ACM's Newcastle Herald confirmed the 10 victims of the crash including Singleton locals Andrew and Lynan Scott, Tori Cowburn, Rebecca Mullen, Nadene and Kyah McBride and Kane Symons.
Zachary Bray from Byron Bay, Angus Craig from Queensland and Darcy Bulman from Sydney have also been named.
The crash has rocked the local sporting community with many victims part of the Singleton Roosters AFL Club.
Tributes have started to flow including from Sydney Women's AFL Masters in a Facebook post which said the football community was "shocked and saddened by the tragic news that Nadene (Nads) McBride and her daughter Kyah have now been named as having passed away".
Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell addressed the media in Cessnock on June 13 and said police were unable to confirm the identity of the victims.
"We will work through that disaster victim identification process over the next few days," he said.
"Our investigators, our family liaison officers are speaking to the families and the victims."
Police say the bus was carrying 36 people when it entered a roundabout on Wine Country Drive at Greta and rolled onto the passenger side, falling onto a guardrail, about 11.30pm on June 11.
The guests were on their way to Singleton after celebrating the wedding of a local couple at Wandin Estate in Lovedale.
Twenty-five people were hospitalised after the crash and 14 patients remained in hospital on June 12.
"The injuries range from lacerations to breaks and fractures. So there's a whole range of injuries from minor injuries to very serious injuries with two in [intensive care]," Assistant Commissioner Waddell said.
He said police would allege in court the man was driving "in a manner inconsistent with the conditions".
"The speed was too quick for him to negotiate that roundabout causing the vehicle to fall on the left side and cause injuries."
The passengers were both local and from interstate and aged between 20 to 60.
There were no children on board.
Assistant Commissioner Waddell said it was a "chaotic scene" that confronted emergency services and some police members were "visibly distraught".
The bus driver was taken to hospital for mandatory testing after the crash before he was charged on June 12.
Community crisis centres have been set up in Singleton and Cessnock to provide support after the incident which has rocked the close-knit communities.
Singleton mayor Sue Moore said the incident was "an absolute tragedy".
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, first responders, everyone that's been affected by this and it will go on for weeks and months to try and to heal from this."
The bus was removed from the scene late on June 12 but investigators will remain for further examinations on June 13.
The bus crash victims had earlier been celebrating the wedding of Singleton couple Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell.
The newlyweds were members of the Singleton Roosters AFL Club and it's understood many guests were part of the local sporting community.
Some had also travelled from the couple's hometown of Warrandyte in Victoria.
NSW Premier Chris Minns visited the crash site and said resources would be made available to help those affected by the tragedy.
"The next few days and next few weeks may be worse than the initial shock as it fully comes to the realisation of what this community has gone through," he said.
"This has been a terrible, terrible event in the history of New South Wales."
