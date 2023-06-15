The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

"It is rare that the stories of workers of institutions such as Liddell have the opportunity to tell their stories," says artist Todd Fuller

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To best capture the essence of a working life spent in an industrial complex, artist Todd Fuller is not only drawing his subjects, but also recording the conversations he has with them while he is sketching.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.