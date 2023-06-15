To best capture the essence of a working life spent in an industrial complex, artist Todd Fuller is not only drawing his subjects, but also recording the conversations he has with them while he is sketching.
The conservations for him are such an important part of the artistic process and he is learning from his subjects not only about their everyday working life but the loss that has accompanied the closure of their workplace, the Liddell coal fired power station near Muswellbrook.
"Many of my subjects worked at Liddell for decades while others started their career at the power station and now have moved to the neighbouring Bayswater plant," he said.
"Chatting to the workers I feel a sense of loss now Liddell has closed and for those who moved to Bayswater a sense of uncertainty. Upheavals like this in workplaces maybe inevitable but they take an emotional toll on all involved."
The portraits being created by Fuller are part of the LiddellWORKS Project, a unique partnership between AGL and Arts Upper Hunter to mark the closure of the Liddell Power Station in April 2023.
Also funded by the Department of Regional NSW, the Stronger Country Communities Fund, LiddellWORKS is a creative program that marks the complex legacy of Liddell Power Station and its transformation
Recently Fuller returned to his family's home in Branxton to conduct some of his portrait sessions as well as spending time in Muswellbrook.
He is one of 16 artists selected to document, record and creatively interpret Liddell Power Station from operation, to shut down and beyond, culminating in several events, including a major exhibition at the Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre and Singleton Culture Centre in 2024.
His artistic practice integrates sculpture, moving image, performance and painting,
He grew up in Branxton and his father worked at Liddell for 38 years so his connection to those workers and the local community is strong and full of understanding.
"My father worked at Liddell for 38 years. As such, I have an intimate insight into the experiences of those who worked at Liddell, the local community and the social and political complexities of workforce as the station reached the end of its life." he said
"It is rare that the stories of workers of institutions such as Liddell have the opportunity to tell their stories. This is a unique opportunity to archive, document, preserve and celebrate the human side to this significant site."
Coming back home to undertake the portrait sessions has made Fuller reflect on the movie 'Billy Elliot' which was set in the mining heartland of northern England which also underwent a significant transition following the closure of the coal mines.
"That movie and it's soundtrack is being brought back to me while I work on these portraits of people copping with workplace transition and it associated uncertainties," he said.
At the exhibitions visitors will be able to not only view his portraits but will also be able listen to the subjects talk about their life at Liddell from the recordings he has taken.
Fuller has been awarded a number of residencies that have informed and developed his practice, including time spent at Bundanon Trust, Hill End, Grafton Regional Art Gallery, as well as international stints at the Cite Internationale des Arts in Paris, the British School of Rome, and recently the NG Creative Residency in Provence.
A graduate of Sydney's National Art School, Fuller has exhibited widely across Australia over the last ten years. He was a finalist in the 2019 Sir John Sulman Prize, won the prestigious Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award in 2018, and his work is present in various public and private Australian collections, including the Parliament House Art Collection, Artbank, Sydney Harbour Trust, and numerous regional art galleries. Alongside his national success, Fuller has gained international attention, with his works in exhibitions in the United States, Italy, France, South Korea, Bangladesh, England, Singapore and Malta.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
