Landholders and primary producers are being encouraged to apply for flood and storm recovery grants as applications close on June 30.
Flood events that started in 2021 and continued through 2022 caused severe damage to many affected landholdings in the Hunter and Mid North Coast and impacted primary production.
In a twist of fate those same farmers now are bracing for the return of El Nino and its associated drier weather patterns with the Upper Hunter already facing a very tough winter for livestock and grain producers.
There could be no better time for eligible landholders and farmers to seek financial assistance to recover from those flood and storm events.
Information regarding the NSW Rural Assistance Authority (RAA) Storm and Flood grant support available to eligible primary producers and rural landholders is available via this link: Storm and Flood Programs (nsw.gov.au)
The assistance is provided to declared Local Government Area's (LGA's) through the NSW and Australian government's Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
More information on each grsnt program, the current guidelines, eligible LGA's for each event, and application instructions can be accessed via the Storm and Flood event links on the NSW RAA webpage.
Importantly, you may be eligible to apply for more than one grant program The guidelines list all eligible activities that can be claimed and how the grants are delivered.
The advice to those applying is do not self-assess your eligibility - rather talk to your local Northern Region Rural Financial Counsellor (RFC) for assistance with your application via this link https://rfcsnr.org.au/ scrolling down for contact details in your area or phone 1800 344 090 to find your nearest counsellor. Offices are located at Scone, Singleton, Taree and Macksville.
The Special Disaster Grants support primary producers who earn at least 50% income from primary production and meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the guidelines. Grants are available for up to $75,000 and once approved, producers can access $25,000 up-front, with a further $50,000 assistance available upon submission of valid paid tax invoices.
Remember, do not self-assess - talk to your RFC as your application may be considered if your primary production income has been impacted by seasonal conditions. There are links on the website to the guidelines; what can be claimed; what is needed for an application; and frequently asked questions. Your RFC and accountant can be a great help to get your application started.
The direct links for more information and how to apply for Special Disaster Grants are available here (also accessible from above link) with APPLICATIONS CLOSING 30 JUNE 2023:
If you do not meet the eligibility criteria for the above program, another option is the Rural Landholders Grants which is available to eligible primary producers. The objective of the grant for up to $25,000 is to alleviate the personal and financial distress and assist in the recovery of rural landholders who have suffered direct damage to their assets as a result of a declared natural disaster event but are ineligible for primary producer Special Disaster Grant assistance because they do not meet the 50% of income from primary production requirement. However, it is still important to read the guidelines fully and seek advice on your eligibility as there are primary production income, off-farm income and asset requirements to meet. These landholders must receive at least $20,000 income from primary production per annum.
The direct links for more information and how to apply for the various Rural Landholder Grants are available here with APPLICATIONS CLOSING 30 JUNE 2023:
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
