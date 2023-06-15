If you do not meet the eligibility criteria for the above program, another option is the Rural Landholders Grants which is available to eligible primary producers. The objective of the grant for up to $25,000 is to alleviate the personal and financial distress and assist in the recovery of rural landholders who have suffered direct damage to their assets as a result of a declared natural disaster event but are ineligible for primary producer Special Disaster Grant assistance because they do not meet the 50% of income from primary production requirement. However, it is still important to read the guidelines fully and seek advice on your eligibility as there are primary production income, off-farm income and asset requirements to meet. These landholders must receive at least $20,000 income from primary production per annum.