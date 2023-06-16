A sculpture by local artist and blacksmith Will Maguire created to celebrate 100 years of Rotary service in Australia is the first addition to Townhead Park's developing public art program.
The striking contemporary bronze, steel and sandstone sculpture, which is aptly titled One Hundred Years of Rotary, has now been installed near the Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre for the community to enjoy.
The project was made possible through the Singleton Community and Economic Development Fund, a grant managed by Singleton Council, The Bloomfield Group and Glencore.
It is the result of 18 months of collaborative planning between Singleton Council, the Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter, and Will.
The commemorative sculpture recognises the importance of the Rotary and the individuals who work together to build stronger communities.
It is this spirit of community that Will has captured in his sculpture which features a series of heads made from tough alloy steel that have been expertly 'pushed around' to create facial expressions.
Will works out of a purpose-built blacksmithing studio in Elderslie, just outside of Singleton.
He was introduced to the age-old artform of blacksmithing at the age of 15 right here in the Hunter Valley and has gone on to world-wide success.
Some of his many notable accomplishments include a commission as the master blacksmith and design lead for a large collaborative WWI peace monument in Belgium.
Closer to home, Will has created public art works with Councils and galleries in Melbourne, Canberra, Maitland, Wagga Wagga, Newcastle and now Singleton.
Be sure to check out Will's One Hundred Years of Rotary public art sculpture in the Townhead Park precinct.
