A sculpture by local artist and blacksmith Will Maguire created to celebrate 100 years of Rotary service in Australia is the first addition to Townhead Park's developing public art program

Updated June 16 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:59am
A sculpture by local artist and blacksmith Will Maguire created to celebrate 100 years of Rotary service in Australia is the first addition to Townhead Park's developing public art program.

