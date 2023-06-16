In light of the tragic bus crash near Branxton on Sunday night, June 11, which took 10 lives and left multiple passengers injured, questions are being raised about the safety of local school buses.
While for many rural and regional areas in NSW seatbelts are compulsory in school buses that is currently not the case for Cessnock, Singleton, Maitland and Port Stephens.
Seatbelts are expected to be fitted to school buses in these districts by 2024.
Local school children are often travelling along roads including the Hunter Expressway and New England and Golden highways or major arterial roads to and from their schools at speeds of 80km/h and above.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said that after the recent tragedy that has occurred, we look at contributing factors and what we can do to make bus travel safer.
"The issue of seatbelts on regional school busses has been raised with me this week by Singleton parents. It is something that I believe we need to look closely at to see if there are ways we can speed up the rollout of seatbelts in all school busses that travel on rural roads in NSW," he said.
"I will send a request for a briefing from the Minister of Regional Transport so I can update the community."
Two mothers from North Rothbury, Kylie Shannon and Danielle Quinn, told the Singleton Argus that seatbelts should be mandatory on all school buses.
Their children attend Rutherford Technology High School, a trip of around 25 minutes each way from Branxton, and on a regular basis the buses are overcrowded. The mothers claim students have to stand in the aisle for virtually the entire journey.
"Yes we want seatbelts in school buses but our greatest concern is ensuring there is a seat for every student on the bus," said Ms Quinn.
"Seatbelts will only protect those with a seat not those forced to stand in the bus aisle."
Mrs Shannon agreed with those sentiments saying the students rush to get onto the bus just to ensure they can get home.
"They just stand in the aisle because there is no room on the bus and if they can't get on then parents have to drive down to Rutherford and pick them up," she said.
"We want them in buses with seatbelts but we want them in buses where they can actually sit in a seat."
Commenting on the bus issued raised by the parents a Transport for NSW spokesperson said Transport for NSW works with local bus operators and schools to provide transport for school students across the state.
"Transport for NSW relies on information provided by these parties and other factors when identifying need.," they said
"The local bus operator that services Rutherford Technology High School, among other routes, has advised that there are a number of dedicated school services to Branxton available to students.
"Students may try to get on the first bus available, which can lead to overcrowding.
"The operator has informed Transport that it is working with the school to balance the number of students on each service.
"The operator continues to collaborate with Transport on any improvements that may be considered. These considerations will factor in demand, impacts to potential customers, current customers, value for money and capacity on the existing network, which includes route services that students can catch near the school, as well as school bus services."
Like many in the Branxton, North Rothbury and Huntlee communities the Quinn and Shannon families are also keen to see a new high school built at Huntlee so their children would not have to travel that distance for secondary education.
Labor, as part of it pitch for government, promised a high school would be delivered for the families in Branxton and surrounds.
In related new the NSW Government has announced the NSW Bus Industry Taskforce to examine the adequacy of bus and coach safety regulation in NSW.
the Taskforce will now also look at a number of current concerns around safety management , seat belt use and regulatory arrangements.
Specifically, the Taskforce will examine the following:
The Taskforce will also review Transport for NSW's oversight of operators and their ability to actively manage, monitor and implement safety management systems; as well as engaging the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) to review if any gaps in risk management of bus safety exits between the two agencies and bus and coach operators.
Transport for NSW is working with NSW Police and will seek their recommendations on the implementation of any necessary measures to ensure the safety of the travelling public.
NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen has also appointed Darren Lane as a member of the Taskforce to provide independent safety advice on bus operations in NSW.
The Taskforce will deliver any early findings on increasing bus and coach passenger safety by 31 July 2023.
The Taskforce has already identified actions to help to help address the bus driver shortage and get more services running, including making it quicker, easier, and cheaper for drivers to get their bus driver authority.
