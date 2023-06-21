The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Young champs put best foot forward at 'Where there's a Will' round

Updated June 22 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scone Thoroughbreds hosted the "Where there's a Will" round in Group 21 and Hunter Junior League on June 16-17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.