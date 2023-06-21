Young champs put best foot forward at 'Where there's a Will' round

Scone Thoroughbreds hosted the "Where there's a Will" round in Group 21 and Hunter Junior League on June 16-17.
There was a sea of rainbow socks across the playing fields as players of all ages include Singleton Greyhounds juniors celebrated the round's community commitment to mental wellbeing and resilience.
The "Where there's a Will - Grit and Growth" round is about understanding how to be resilient and knowing that taking on a challenge, setting goals and working hard for things is good for our growth, learning and wellbeing.
Scone Junior Rugby League Football Club president Jason Croucher said players proudly wore Where there's a Will socks, "demonstrating that we have made wellbeing a priority in our schools, in our sport and in our community",
"The Grit and Growth mindset is about working hard as a team, it is supporting one another, it is enjoying a win and sharing a loss and it is the life lessons and joy that we learn out of playing sport," Where there's a Will's Kirsty Hails said.
