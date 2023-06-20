Mixed results for Singleton Bulls teams on emotional day

The Singleton Bulls had mixed results in their Hunter Rugby Suburban double header at Rugby Park on Saturday.
Singleton Red were too strong for Cooks Hill Brown Snakes running out 27-8 winners, while Singleton Black went down to Griffins 20-14 in the hard-fought first encounter.
It was a moving day for Singleton sport with a minutes silence before both games for the victims and families and friends of the people killed in the Greta bus crash.
Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club players joined the Bulls players on the field before the second game and later sang the Roosters team song back in the Bulls sheds after their win against Cooks Hill.
Singleton Reds ran in five tries to one with William Renouf, Thomas Kotzur, Daniel Bates, Heinro Norris and Campbell Harris crossing for five-pointers and Bates kicking one conversion.
The result leaves Singleton Red in second place on the ladder on 31 points with six wins and seven bonus points, seven points behind undefeated leaders Nelson Bay on 38 points.
Griffins consolidated third place with their win against Singleton Black, who are now fourth 10 points behind Griffins.
Rapine Mason scored a try and kicked two conversions, while Campbell Harris got the other try for Black.
Singleton Army Lions lost the battle of the cellar dwellers with Medowie winning 31-7 at Lone Pine Barracks on Saturday.
In Friday Night 4s, the Bulls are third after a 24-12 win against bottom side Hamilton.
In games this weekend: Singleton Red and Black are away facing Nelson Bay and Cooks Hill respectively. Army Lions are away to Griffins.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.