At this week's Singleton Council meeting councillors, with the except of Hollee Jenkins, agree to a three per cent pay rise for Singleton's Mayor and councillors.
A report to the June 2023 ordinary meeting of Singleton Council recommended the maximum allowable payments for the elected Council in the regional rural category, amounting to a $47,420 annual fee for the Mayor and $21,730 annually for each Councillor.
This means each Councillor will now receive an additional $630 per annum, and the Mayor will receive an additional $1,380 per annum.
Commenting earlier this on the recommendation to accept the pay increase, Singleton Council general manager, Mr Linnane said the pay level shows the importance of the elected Council and the significant time commitment required and level of accountability to the community.
"Being elected as a Councillor to make decisions for and on behalf of the community is an extremely important role in local democracy, and I don't think people realise the significant time, effort, and skills needed to hold public office. If anyone was to do it for the money, they may want to reconsider their options as the rate of pay for the hours of work and accountability that goes with the role is quite low " he said. "People don't put their names forward to serve the community for financial gain. But remuneration for our Mayor and Councillors should be an appropriate reflection of the status of these positions that demand dedication and a high level of accountability 24/7."
