Singleton's elected local government representatives to receive a three percent pay rise

Updated June 21 2023 - 12:22pm, first published June 20 2023 - 11:23am
At this week's Singleton Council meeting councillors, with the except of Hollee Jenkins, agree to a three per cent pay rise for Singleton's Mayor and councillors.

