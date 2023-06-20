"Being elected as a Councillor to make decisions for and on behalf of the community is an extremely important role in local democracy, and I don't think people realise the significant time, effort, and skills needed to hold public office. If anyone was to do it for the money, they may want to reconsider their options as the rate of pay for the hours of work and accountability that goes with the role is quite low " he said. "People don't put their names forward to serve the community for financial gain. But remuneration for our Mayor and Councillors should be an appropriate reflection of the status of these positions that demand dedication and a high level of accountability 24/7."