Singleton's elected local government representatives to receive a three percent pay rise

Updated June 20 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:23am
A three per cent pay rise for Singleton's Mayor and Councillors is just a slice of the time, energy and dedication that goes into being an elected representative, General Manager Jason Linnane says.

