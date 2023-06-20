A three per cent pay rise for Singleton's Mayor and Councillors is just a slice of the time, energy and dedication that goes into being an elected representative, General Manager Jason Linnane says.
A report to the June 2023 ordinary meeting of Singleton Council recommends the maximum allowable payments for the elected Council in the regional rural category, amounting to a $47,420 annual fee for the Mayor and $21,730 annually for each Councillor.
If endorsed, each Councillor will receive an additional $630 per annum, and the Mayor will receive an additional $1,380 per annum.
Mr Linnane said a better reflective pay level shows the importance of the elected Council, including the critical role they play in community decision making, the significant time commitment required and level of accountability to the community.
"Being elected as a Councillor to make decisions for and on behalf of the community is an extremely important role in local democracy, and I don't think people realise the significant time, effort, and skills needed to hold public office. If anyone was to do it for the money, they may want to reconsider their options as the rate of pay for the hours of work and accountability that goes with the role is quite low " he said.
"Quite rightly, people don't put their names forward to serve the community for financial gain. But the remuneration for our Mayor and Councillors should be an appropriate reflection of the status of these positions that demand dedication and a high level of accountability around the clock.
"When we consider the 3 per cent increase equates to an extra $12 per week for Councillors, it's a small return on investment for the work delivered for our community through Council meetings, representation on committees, briefings, and requests from the community, as well as the level of impact their decision making has on our organisation and the Singleton community.
"I see daily the commitment of Councillors here in Singleton and across the state. And it is often a thankless task" .
Mr Linnane said the pay rise was a small step forward to bring elected representation in line with modern employment conditions.
"I can promise everyone in Singleton that Council staff, and especially our Mayor and Councillors, keep a close eye on our budget and how public money is used to deliver facilities and services in the most efficient way possible," he said.
"All workers deserve appropriate pay and conditions proportionate to the work they do. The same goes for our elected representatives and the service they provide in decision-making and setting policy direction that influences our community now and for years to come.
"This is a step in the right direction towards ensuring fair pay and potentially encouraging more people to run for local government in the future. And I am an advocate for even further increases to make this happen".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.