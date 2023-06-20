A new exhibition at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre will take visitors on a 'virtual' journey to our First Nation's spiritual places in the Hunter Valley.
The exhibition 'Spirit of Place', is based on the book of the same name by Wonnarua elder and former Singleton Citizen of the Year Warren Taggart in collaboration with Carol Carter and Allan Chawner.
It features photographs of cave shelters, rock engravings and landmarks of significant cultural importance alongside a selection of cultural objects from Uncle Warren's personal collection.
The exhibition will open on Saturday 24 June at 2pm with a special smoking ceremony conducted by Uncle Warren and be displayed in the main gallery until 3 September 2023.
Uncle Warren said his love for the mountains drew from his connection to the ancestors and elders whose stories lived on through the remnants of art, rock engraving and stone arrangements.
"There are sacred sites throughout our landscape and every site is significant because what it shows is that our ancestors were here. Even if there are just tiny lines of charcoal, we know they were here," he said.
"The book was put together to show people what is hidden in the area surrounding Singleton, and now the whole idea of the exhibition is to allow people to experience the spiritual connection of sacred sites without having to physically disturb them."
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said the exhibition embodied the purpose for the Arts and Cultural Centre to reflect the identity of the local community and place.
"This is an extraordinary representation of just how important this place has been to people long before we came to know it as Singleton," she said.
"This exhibition is a wonderful demonstration of the culture and heritage that is central to our community, and offers the opportunity to share local cultural stories with visitors-adding a significantly spiritual experience to their itinerary.
"I hope people will take this opportunity to experience thousands of years of settlement and reflect on everything that makes our area unique."
In addition to the exhibition, Spirit of Place will also feature a series of school visits and professional learning sessions throughout July and August, and a dedicated SACC Chat with Uncle Warren, Ms Carter and Mr Chawner in the main gallery on Thursday 20 July 2023. For more information, visit W https://singletonartsandculturalcentre.com.au/
