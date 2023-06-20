The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

Special First Nation cultural exhibition to open at Singleton's Arts and Culture Centre this Saturday

Updated June 20 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uncle Warren Taggart, Carol Carter and Allan Chawner. Picture supplied.
Uncle Warren Taggart, Carol Carter and Allan Chawner. Picture supplied.

A new exhibition at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre will take visitors on a 'virtual' journey to our First Nation's spiritual places in the Hunter Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.