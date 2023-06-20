Shrek the Musical
Sinlgeton Civic Centre June 9-24
Singleton Theatrical Society's production of Shrek: The Musical will run for three weeks from the 9th-24th of June. Adults $30Students/Concession $22Family $82 ( 2 adults/2 children under 18). For online ticket purchase: https://www.trybooking.com/CHIRP
Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival
Rydges Resort Hunter Valley- Saturday 24 June 11am to 5pm
The 2023 Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival has attracted 54 of the Valley's best wineries and brewers, along with quality dining and entertainment throughout the festival at Lovedale on Saturday 24 June. With the Hunter Valley boasting an outstanding 2023 vintage, there will be plenty of reasons to taste the wines from legendary producers such as Drayton's, Brokenwood, Hungerford Hill, McGuigans and Pepper Tree, as well as boutique wineries like Gundog, Gartelman, 1813 and Comyns & Co. Brewers such as Block n Tackle Brewery, Shout and Sydney Brewery will be exhibiting, along with an enticing array of tempting artisan foods from local providores including the Upper Hunter Smokehouse, Donarch Fine Chocolates and the Hunter Valley Cheese Factory.
Spirit of Place Exhibition
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre
Opening: 2pm Saturday 24 June
24 June - 3 September 2023
A special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre will transport visitors to some of the most remote Aboriginal sites in the Hunter Valley, without having to leave the four walls of the gallery. 'Spirit of Place', based on the book of the same name by Wonnarua elder and former Singleton Citizen of the Year Warren Taggart in collaboration with Carol Carter and Allan Chawner, features photographs of cave shelters, rock engravings and landmarks of significant cultural importance alongside a selection of cultural objects from Uncle Warren's personal collection.
Aberdeen Highland Games
Jefferson Park Aberdeen Saturday July 1
Having missed several years with COVID you can only but imagine the anticipation and excitement for our next event.The Games begin with a parade of bands, clan representatives and others that leads into the Massed Band Salute and Chieftain's Address that officially opens the day. Throughout the day there will be fun for all the family - there will be Highland and Country Dancing, Pipe Band displays, Strong Man events with the Kilted Warriors to enjoy as well as three-legged races, and the famed Kilted Dash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.