We started the afternoon with a group hug in memory of the victims of the bus tragedy as well as past member and relatives and friends who have passed during the last week.
Six ladies and one gentleman arrived to participate in three games played.
Results -Val Smith & Carolyn Pearce def Betty Price & Betty Knight 7/4.
Robyn Schmierer & Les Woods def Lois Brooker & Carolyn Pearce 7/1
Betty Price & Val Smith def Betty Knight & Lois Brooker 7/6
Croquet is played Saturday afternoon 1pm at Howe Park tennis courts. New players most welcome.All equipment supplied.
Lois Brooker
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.