You could easily drive or walk past Singleton's Fire & Rescue Station in Pitt Street, when its front door is closed, without realising how vital that building is to the wellbeing our community.
But when that door is open, as it often is, a quick glance in to see the fire trucks and the firefighters's uniform hanging on the wall you are reminded of our reliance on that building and the firefighters for our safety - every day of the year.
Recently the station made a call out for new recruits to boost crew numbers. And it's not only in Singleton that extra firefighters are needed with Branxton and the Upper Hunter stations also keen to hear from anyone interested in becoming an 'on-call' or retained firefighter.
The term 'on-call' means the firefighter is not fulltime but rather attends emergencies when they are on-call - each firefighter has to be prepared to be on call for a period of at least 24 hours over seven days.
We have sadly been reminded of how vital these firefighters are within our communities given the tragic bus crash at Greta on June 11 where 10 people lost their lives including seven from the Singleton community.
Among the first responders on the scene were 'on-call' firefighters from Branxton. Singleton Fire & Rescue responded to the accident in their capacity as a primary rescue service.
In 2019 Singleton firefighters attended the local house fire that resulted in the loss of three young lives. Last year those firefighters' efforts were recognised in a special ceremony conducted at the station of Fire & Rescue NSW.
Singleton Fire & Rescue captain Bruce Ambrose said they will be holding an information session at the station next month (date to be advised) so interested people can come along and see what the work involves and talk to current firefighters.
For 25 years Mr Ambrose has been committed to serving his community with his work as a firefighter and he said he could not have done this work without the support of his family.
"For many firefighters they also need strong support from their primary place of employment," he said.
"And sometimes, as we have seen recently, the work can be overwhelming. But the service and the other firefighters are always there to offer support when needed and we do constantly talk amongst ourselves about the work."
He admitted it takes a certain type of person to do the work and recruitment process involves interviews with prospective firefighters.
A recent Singleton recruit is Ben Hedley, who has been a firefighter for 12 months, in between running his businesses.
He decided to join Fire & Rescue to give something back to the community he obviously loves.
"I have been given the training to do my job and have enjoyed learning new skills," he said.
One skill that separates Fire & Rescue from other volunteer services is the training in rescue. "We are the primary rescue station to backup the ambulance and police at emergencies and we are trained specifically in those skills," said Lee Lynch.
"I would encourage anyone interested in joining Fire & Rescue to come along and see what we do and chat to us. "Fire & Rescue also support our immediate family if required on the work we do."
A firefighter role offers a rewarding, challenging and would you believe it, a fun career. You meet and train with great people, learn more about helping your community when it's in need, gain new skills and succeed in personal development opportunities along the way. Fire and Rescue NSW trains its employees in vital skills that are nationally accredited such as Basic Life Support, Working at Heights, Confined Space, Chainsaw use and much much more, its not just about firefighting!
Applicants need to be 18+ years old, have a moderate level of fitness and have some availability to respond to calls outside of their primary work commitments (unless your workplace is awesome enough to let you respond during work hours!!).
