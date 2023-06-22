The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Hunter New England health district to lose most nursing positions in NSW in government funding cuts

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 23 2023 - 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hunter New England health district, which includes John Hunter Hospital, will lose the most nurses from any district in the state when temporary positions are cut next year. File picture
The Hunter New England health district, which includes John Hunter Hospital, will lose the most nurses from any district in the state when temporary positions are cut next year. File picture

HOSPITALS across the Hunter New England will be hit the hardest in the state by "shameful" nursing cuts, amid staff shortages that already have health workers at their wits' end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.