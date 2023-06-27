Embracing a future based on renewable energy Singleton Council hopes to set an example and be a leader in the Upper Hunter as it sets a path to achieving net zero emissions.
Singleton Council has unveiled new emissions reduction targets, with a commitment in line with the NSW Government to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
The Singleton Emissions Reduction Action Plan (ERAP) was endorsed by Council at its June ordinary meeting, which also pledges to source 100 per cent of Council's electricity from renewables by 2030, as well as a commitment to achieve a 65 per cent in reduction in emissions by 2030 (aspirational interim target).
The ERAP provides a roadmap for how Council can reduce its operational greenhouse gas emissions in line with the NSW Government's target to reach net zero emissions by the year 2050.
Council's General Manager Jason Linnane said the Emissions Reduction Action Plan was a roadmap for how Council could reduce its operational greenhouse emissions. The plan was developed over a six-month period, involving employee and community consultation, energy audits of Council's biggest energy-using facilities, data analysis and modelling and provides recommendations for Council to reduce its emissions through energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable transport, waste management, sustainable procurement, and behaviour change
"Council is leading by example to take decisive and responsible action on climate change, and this Emissions Reduction Plan is our commitment to the sustainability of our own organisation, as well as the facilities and services that Council delivers now and over the long term to protect the future prosperity of our people, economy and environment from climate change.," Mr Linnane said.
"And we're already well on our way - our organisation's efforts to minimise consumption has seen us reduce our electricity usage by 31 per cent, corresponding to a 29 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions between 2019/20 and 2020/21.
"But it doesn't end there. We're committed as an organisation to put sustainability at the forefront of everything we do, meaning our focus is not only on ensuring the quality of life and creating community for the people of Singleton now, but for generations to come."
The ERAP proposes three evidence-based and achievable targets for Council to reduce its emissions:
The targets are for Council's operational emissions, not community emissions.
