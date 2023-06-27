The Singleton NAIDOC Community Day will be held on Wednesday 5 July 2023 at Singleton Showground from 10am-2pm.
As the event falls in the first week of the school holidays, the organisers are hoping, a free community day will attract many local families keen to enjoy and participate in a local holiday activity.
A massive program of events and entertainment is planned for the free family day at Singleton Showground featuring jumping castle, face painting, balloon animals, reptile display, Koorioke, cultural dancing and more.
In keeping with this year's NAIDOC theme, For our Elders, Singleton's cultural knowledge holders, mentors and leaders will be front and centre of the 5 July celebrations running 10am-2pm.
Singleton's Elders will be honoured in an Elders Tent to recognise their contribution to not only their culture, but to the wider community.
The event has been organised by the Singleton NAIDOC Committee as part of national NAIDOC Week (2-9 July).
Chairperson of the Singleton NAIDOC Committee, Jade Perry, said the day was a whole-of-community celebration recognising and learning about Aboriginal culture.
"The event will begin with a traditional Welcome to Country by a local elder, smoking ceremony and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance before moving into speeches by the Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore and a Singleton High School student. Then everyone can enjoy a whole range of activities and entertainment," she said.
"We'll have 30 plus stalls set up on the day, plus a free face painter, reptile show, jumping castle, and plenty of food and entertainment. The Singleton Red Cross will also be there selling their famous baked goods.
"We want as many people as possible to take advantage of this cultural celebration and free day out during the school holidays. It's for everyone in our community to celebrate Aboriginal history and culture, in particular the local Wanaruah, Wonnarua people.
"It's not possible to have these events, let alone so much of it for free without financial support, and we are grateful to Singleton Council, MACHEnergy, Glencore, AGL and BHP for their generosity."
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said NAIDOC Week is always an important occasion in Singleton.
"We are so fortunate to have a long and proud First Nations history," she said.
"NAIDOC Week is a great opportunity strengthen the relationship between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and Non-Indigenous Australians - and what better way to do that than at a whole of community event?
"I'd encourage everyone to come out in the spirit of reconciliation and enjoy this day of community and culture."
On the day there will be:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.