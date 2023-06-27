In a move, that will no doubt please many of the Hunter's irrigators ,the NSW Minister for water Rose Jackson has announced that the NSW Government will review the non-urban metering rules.
Non urban metering covers regulated rivers, unregulated rivers and groundwater systems under a water access licence, where the take can be measured by a meter.
There has been considerable concerns voiced by irrigators about the new metering rules that come into place in coastal systems in 1 December 2024.
Minister for Water Rose Jackson said the review will look closely at non-urban metering regulation to accelerate progress on compliance.
"I have instructed the Department of Planning and Environment to begin this work immediately because we know that getting everyone on the same page with non-urban metering rules has been taking too long," Ms Jackson said.
"This review is happening because the compliance rates for the non-urban metering requirements have been unacceptably low and the switchover has been too slow.
"Let me be clear here - progress has been far too slow and we are committed to ensure everyone complies with the law.
"Nearly five years have passed since these metering rules were put in place and while more than 90 per cent of the largest commercial water users with irrigation pumps bigger than 500mm have jumped onboard, thousands of smaller operators have not - this needs to change.
"We know there are some valid reasons for this including difficulties in accessing the right people to install new meters, supply chain disruptions, the cost of equipment and of course the recent flooding. These are barriers we will be addressing."
NSW Department of Planning and Environment - Water said while the review is underway, there will be no change to the regulations and compliance expectations already in place.
Water users in NSW coastal regions need to comply by 1 December 2024. Anyone installing a new or replacement meter must comply with the metering rules regardless of their compliance date unless an exemption applies.
Welcoming the review was the NSW Irrigators Council saying it provided an opportunity to get this important reform right. "The irrigation industry has zero tolerance for non-compliance, and expects everyone to follow the rules," said NSW Irrigators' Council (NSWIC) CEO, Claire Miller. "But the problem here is that the rules are impossible to follow due to compliance barriers outside of farmers' control and anomalies that leave smaller water users facing exorbitant costs."
"It is pleasing the Water Minister Rose Jackson has acknowledged the valid reasons blocking water users from becoming fully compliant, such as supply chain disruptions, too few Duly Qualified Persons to install and accredit meters, the cost of equipment, and flooding."
The review into non-urban metering is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
