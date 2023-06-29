Four keen ladies and one gentleman arrived at Howe Park on Saturday to try their skills in a game of croquet.
Our gentleman Les was the only one to execute a "jump shot".
Results-Carolyn Pearce & Lois Brooker def Robyn Schmierer & Betty Knight 7/1
Betty Knight & Lois Brooker def Les Woods & Robyn Schmierer 7/4
Carolyn Pearce & Les Woods def Robyn Schmierer & Lois Brooker 7/3
Betty Knight & Les Woods def Robyn Schmierer & Lois Brooker 7/3
Croquet is played every Saturday at Howe Park commencing at 1pm. New players most welcome with all equipment supplied.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.