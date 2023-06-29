The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Les successfully executes the 'jump shot' at croquet to the delight of all the players

By Lois Brooker
Updated June 29 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four keen ladies and one gentleman arrived at Howe Park on Saturday to try their skills in a game of croquet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.