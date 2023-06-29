The Singleton Argus
Proving their proficiency in underground mines rescue Peabody Energy's Wambo underground mines rescue team has now won 13 of the 15 annual mines rescue competitions

Updated June 29 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:27pm
Peabody's Wambo Mine has once again topped the field in the Hunter Valley Mines Rescue Underground Competition, recently held in Singleton.

