Peabody's Wambo Mine has once again topped the field in the Hunter Valley Mines Rescue Underground Competition, recently held in Singleton.
Four teams competed with Wambo up against Integra Underground (Glencore), Ashton Coal (Yancoal) and a Barbarians' a mix of representatives from various mines and Mines Rescue cadets
The competition tested the skills of volunteer mines rescue teams from four underground mines in the region through simulated scenarios which included search and rescue, firefighting, miner extrication and applying first aid.
Peabody's Australian President Jamie Frankcombe commended the team for securing victory number 13 out of the previous 15 years of the regional competition.
"This a remarkable achievement from the Wambo Mines Rescue Team in a highly competitive arena," he said.
"Safety is a core value at Peabody and these competitions help ensure we have absolute confidence in our skills and preparedness for critical safety situations." "I'm extremely proud of our Wambo team for this exceptional result and all of our volunteer mines rescue teams for taking on these extra duties for the wellbeing of their colleagues."
In addition to winning the overall competition, Wambo were awarded the First Aid Shield, recognising proficiency in providing first aid while team members David Malone and Michael Millgate were joint winners of the theory component of the competition.
Captain David Malone emphasised the significant role safety training played in their work.
"Safety training is a crucial aspect of our work, and our team is truly passionate about mines rescue. It's our commitment to safety, and we're proud to represent Peabody," Mr Malone said.
As the regional victors, the Peabody Wambo Mines Rescue team will take part in the Australian National Mines Rescue Competition in October.
