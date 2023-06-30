Feeling those cold nights, well so are the construction managers, on the upgrade to the New England and Golden highways at Belford.
It was hoped the flyover from the Golden Highway, for southbound traffic, would have opened at the end of this month but cold nights have now delayed the opening until the end of July.
Like us, asphalt doesn't like cold temperatures, and during night time works on the final approaches to the flyover delays have occurred with the laying of the asphalt.
Regular road users on the highway will be disappointed as the intersection of the two highways causes significant congestion especially during peak afternoon travel periods.
Heavy traffic and the current roadworks can results in southbound traffic backing up to the edge of the Singleton township during the afternoon peak.
A spokesman for Transport for NSW said the upgrade will be completed well ahead of schedule in late 2023, weather permitting.
On completion, the project will provide two travel lanes in each direction and a flyover for vehicles turning right from the Golden Highway towards Maitland and Newcastle.
The flyover bridge which was expected to be open to traffic in late June has been delayed until late July, weather permitting.
The delay is due to low night-time pavement temperatures in May and June which has prevented asphalt work on the new Golden Highway roundabout to be completed.
The roundabout will also provide a connection to the New England Highway for Singleton-bound motorists.
Asphalt work on the roundabout is expected to be completed during the day in July and will require a week-long detour of the Golden Highway between Range Road and the New England Highway. Once this asphalt work has been completed, the flyover will open to traffic.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of the electronic message signs and drive with caution when travelling through the work zone.
Traffic control and electronic message signs will be used to notify motorists when the flyover bridge and roundabout is open to traffic.
Work on the upgrade will continue to be carried out weekdays from 7am to 6pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
