Australian Defence Force and United States military aircraft will conduct live-fire training at Singleton Military Training Area from 10-18 July 2023, in preparation for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023.
Training and use of heavy weapons, including large-calibre guns, will be conducted throughout the day and night on these dates.
Members of the public should not be alarmed if they see or hear Australian and US planes and helicopters in the area during this period.
This training is vital in maintaining Australia's world-class military capability.
DATES: Monday, 10-Tuesday, 18 July 2023
VENUE: Singleton Military Training Area, NSW
