AustraliaUS live fire-training at Singleton Infantry base from July 10-18

Updated July 4 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 11:58am
Australian Defence Force and United States military aircraft will conduct live-fire training at Singleton Military Training Area from 10-18 July 2023, in preparation for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023.

