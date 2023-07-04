Spirit of Place Exhibition
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre 24 June - 3 September
A special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre will transport visitors to some of the most remote Aboriginal sites in the Hunter Valley, without having to leave the four walls of the gallery. 'Spirit of Place', based on the book of the same name by Wonnarua elder and former Singleton Citizen of the Year Warren Taggart in collaboration with Carol Carter and Allan Chawner, features photographs of cave shelters, rock engravings and landmarks of significant cultural importance alongside a selection of cultural objects from Uncle Warren's personal collection. For more information visit singletonartsandculturalcentre.com.au.
Singleton Art Prize
Civic Centre opening night Friday, July 21 6:00-10:00pm.
Come and celebrate 40 years of the famed Singleton Art Prize in 2023 with our opening night at the Singleton Civic Centre. Come along and enjoy an evening of refreshments, music and ART!The Singleton Art Prize has matured into one of the largest regional art prizes in NSW and one of the most prestigious. It continues to feature prominent and up-and-coming Australian artists.All artworks are for sale for the discerning collector and art lovers alike.
Singleton Reimagine Regional Business
Supporting local businesses to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving Singleton economy is the aim of new event, Reimagine Regional Business.The free, half-day event, to held at the Singleton Civic Centre on Wednesday 9 August 2023 by Council and Business Singleton, is designed to inspire and empower attendees with the tools and support they need to flourish in business now and into the future.The keynote speaker of the event is one of Australia's most prominent entrepreneurs, Naomi Simson, the founder of online experience retailer RedBalloon and investor on Shark Tank Australia.
Thrashville 2023
Lower Belford September 8-9
Thrashville, the 'slightly heavier' music festival held at Dashville in the Hunter Valley, is psyched to be returning to Dashville. Held in the lush bushland confines of Dashville at Lower Belford, on the edge of Wonnarua Country, this popular little heavy fest is hard at work, getting ready to deliver a fresh plate of awesome emerging and established acts, which will spark pure delight into anyone with a pension for punk, hard rock, heavy metal and everything in between. For tickets visit www.dashville.com.au/thrashville.
