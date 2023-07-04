It was held against the backdrop of last month's Greta bus crash that claimed 10 lives including seven from the Singleton community.
Singleton Business said Singleton Business Awards Gala provides us the opportunity to deliver on what Chamber's role truly is - 'Connecting Businesses and Building Community'.
And the organisation used the event to financially support the NSW Government & Rotary Australia Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy Fund by running a silent auction that raised $3700.
There was a strong army presence among the award winners with Employee of the Year sponsored by Rotary Club of Singleton on Hunter won by the Singleton School of Infantry's Mary-Anne Holland.
Lieutenant Colonel Richard Thapthimthong, commanding office at School of Infantry won the Business Leader of the Year. Excellence in Supporting the Local Veteran Community provided by School of Infantry - Australian Arm went to the veterans support group Soldier On Australia.
The major award on the night went to Star Club Equestrian Program Inc which is a not-for-profit association providing people with an Intellectual Disability an opportunity to participate in a safe, friendly and inclusive equestrian program via activities providing quality of life, social interaction, development of skills and the opportunity to attain personal goals.
Five years ago Star Club Equestrian Program was established to provide opportunities for people with an intellectual disability, acquired brain injury, cognitive and behavioural impairments and autism to learn horsemanship that includes being introduced to a range of equestrian disciplines.
Dressage, sporting, equitation, show jumping, trail riding and gymkhanas are among some of the activities participants can enjoy. Earlier in the evening Star Club had also won Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion sponsored by TAFE NSW.
Commenting on the award the organisation said "To our committee and volunteers who work tirelessly; to our incredible host centres and coaches; to our Horse Herd across seven centres; to the communities, businesses and individuals who support us; to our Star Club families and our amazing, inspirational Star Clubbers; we proudly dedicate these awards to you."
This year's President's Award was presented to Bulga Coal in recognition of the flood relief and recovery undertaken during the July 2022 flooding that impacted the Broke and Bulga villages.
Excellence in Large Business sponsored by Glencore was won by Morgan Engineering. The company, is a major service supplier to the mining industry and it also took out the Excellence in Innovation sponsored by AGL Energy. The excellence in small business award went to retailer Sportspower Singleton.
Winner of a number of awards was HSV Heaven - an automotive service and repair business owned by Trevor and Jessica Stewart.
Jessica won the young business leader of the year and Murray Robb an employee at HSV Heaven won the Peoples Choice Award - Most Awesome Tradie. HSV Heaven also won the People's Choice Award for Best Customer Service sponsored by Business Singleton.
Danny Eather, Business Singleton's President said that the 2023 Awards shone light on new businesses and individuals and those that had been flying under the radar, just getting on with the job at hand. All of whom deservedly received recognition in their respective categories.
"The awards have again provided that platform for businesses and individuals alike to be showcased, whether it's a business such as Pit Express that has been operating for 30 years or new start up business Think. Do. Speak all operate in challenging conditions at present and deserve their recognition in providing outstanding products or services to the community" Mr Eather said.
"Once again, I congratulate all for taking that step of putting yourself forward by nominating. Irrespective if you make it as a finalist, the awards process is a great business development opportunity for self-reflection and assessment which will only strengthen a business's operations moving forward".
Other awards:
Business Singleton once again recognised the longevity local businesses with three well-known local businesses all reaching significant milestones in 2023, collectively 310 year of business operations. These businesses included HVL Group (25 years), Ariel Conveyancing (25 Years) and Pit Express (30 years).
Business Singleton once again recognised the longevity local businesses with three well-known local businesses all reaching significant milestones in 2023, collectively 310 year of business operations. These businesses included HVL Group (25 years), Ariel Conveyancing (25 Years) and Pit Express (30 years).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.