Upper Hunter sides shine at state junior netball titles

July 6 2023 - 7:00am
There were some outstanding results from Upper Hunter teams at the NSW Junior Netball Championship on the weekend with Scone under-12s runners up in Division 4 and top five finishes by Singleton's under-13s and Scone's under-14s.

