Upper Hunter sides shine at state junior netball titles

There were some outstanding results from Upper Hunter teams at the NSW Junior Netball Championship on the weekend with Scone under-12s runners up in Division 4 and top five finishes by Singleton's under-13s and Scone's under-14s.
The three-day tournament, which ran from July 1-3, featured representative teams from across the state in four division in under-12 to under-14 age groups.
Singleton's best result came in U-13 Division 3 where they finished fifth with 13 wins. Fellow Coalfields team Kurri Kurri were undefeated winners of the division and Cessnock were 10th with eight wins.
Singleton recorded two wins from their 17 games to finish 17th in the U-12 Division 3.
Singleton were 14th with three wins in Under-14 Division 3.
In U-12 Division 4, Scone at their first state titles were runner-up from Nelson Bay on percentage with the top six teams including fellow Hunter team Port Stephens all finishing on 14 wins from 18 games.
Muswellbrook were 11th in the Division with eight wins and a draw.
In U-13 Division 4, Scone had their best day on Monday winning four of their six games to finish 12th with seven wins from their 18 games.
Scone were fifth in U-14 Division 4 with 11 wins and a draw from the 17 games they played.
Muswellbrook did not send teams in under-13s and under-14s.
