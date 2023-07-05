Undermanned Singlton Strikers beat Cessnock Hornets 2-0 in derby

Singleton Strikers defeated Cessnock City Hornets 2-0 in the local derby at Howe Park on Saturday to retain their hold on second spot on the Northern League One ladder.
The competition was given a shot in the arm with West Wallsend, who are equal on 31 points with the Strikers, upsetting league leaders Toronto Awaba 3-1.
The result cuts the Stags lead to seven points with eight rounds remaining in the regular season.
Singleton hold second by a single goal on goal difference from West Wallsend with Kahibah fourth on 27 points and the Strikers' next opponent Thornton fifth on 19.
The Strikers were missing several regular first-grade players including Jake Barner, Joe Civello, Hayden Nichol, Lachlan Nichol, Brad Cox, Jackson Cox, Ben Henry and Marcus Morris in Saturday's win.
Jack Clare scored the first goal in the 21st minute when he headed home a Joel Barner cross.
Jed Horder scored the second in the 73rd minute to end a two-game losing streak with losses to South Cardiff (3-2) and Toronto Awaba (4-0) in rounds 17 and 18.
Strikers coach Mick Jarvis had to dig deep into his squad to field a side but was delighted with the performance of those who took the field minimising errors and getting the job done.
"The word I would use to describe us would be conservative. We were very conservative and did the small things right," Jarvis told NorthernNSWFootball.com
"We were down eight players and had a lot of young players step up. They did exactly what was asked of them and the older boys that were still left there guided them around well.
"It was a real grind and everyone was up for it."
Cessnock were also without several first-grade regulars and dropped to eighth on the table but in a log jam of teams they are just one point outside the top five.
They face a tough task on Sunday when they host Toronto Awaba, smarting from an upset loss.
Singleton kick off round 20 on Friday night against the Thornton Redbacks at Thornton Park.
Reserve Grade also won their local derby beating Cessnock 1-0, with the goal to Brae Wissink.
The 18s achieved a 1-1 draw against Wallsend with Ethan Dowtown scoring.
There were also some spirited performances in the PYL games against NIAS at Scone's Bill Rose Sports Complex.
There was no game in the under-16s and the under-15s lost 2-0. In the under-14s Eli Campbell scored a goal in his side's 2-1 loss and in the under-13s Mason Gruber scored a goal in a 5-1 loss.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
