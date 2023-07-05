Understanding soil dynamics is at the heart of the Eggert family's organic farming operation on the state's Mid North Coast.
And educating people, especially children, about how best to achieve a sustainable farming future has become a passion for Chris and Ann Eggert.
The couple supply Norco Australia's largest and oldest dairy co-operative, with milk produced on their 200-hectare farm at Wauchope and today are Norco's biggest organic milk supplier.
Chris is a fourth-generation farmer, continuing the traditions of his great grandfather. Chris and Ann met at the University of New England in Armidale in 1995 and Ann joined Chris on the family farm 24 years ago when they married.
Chris's parents continue to help on the farm with general farm work and assist in milking their 200 cows. Chris and Ann have three boys Lachie aged 20, Jimmy 18 and Billy 13. This year their 18-year-old joined the farm as a fifth-generation dairy farmer.
Although Chris and Ann have been dairy farmers for 24 years, they decided to try their hand at organic farming 12 years ago first with pigs, then with farming organic eggs.
They make all their own compost from cow manure which they mix with hay or sawdust to use as fertiliser. They are also strong advocates for recycling to improve the farm and environment.
Chris said there is a societal perception that cows are bad for the environment. However, cows actually put carbon in the soil which improves the environment in the long run.
"Healthy soil means healthy plants and animals which results in healthier products and milk for consumers," he said.
Chris and Ann have established a grazing rotation and through diversifying their pastures they see healthy soil with a lot of worms. It also prepares the land to be resilient to floods and droughts.
For 22 years the Eggerts have been on a path of education and sustainability and a decade ago they started doing the Hastings Farm Gate tour where they open their farm up to schools and the community.
Chris reports that during Covid the school tours had to cease, but they are now full steam ahead with an average of one farm tour booked per month with anywhere from 40 to 100 students in attendance.
"Many of the children on our tours, have never had the chance to visit a farm before. We provide them the opportunity to experience something entirely new and different.
"When we have a tour booked, we keep 10 cows aside for children to experience milking and they are surprised to learn milk comes from a cow and not a bottle at the supermarket," said Chris.
"After milking we take them over to the chickens and they get the opportunity to collect fresh eggs," said Chris.
"I also dig into the soil and talk about where the nutrients come from and how important it is to look after the environment for our cows to produce milk with high quality fat and protein content."
