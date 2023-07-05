The Singleton Argus
Home/News/Rural

Understanding soil dynamics is at the heart of the Eggert family's organic farming operation on the state's Mid North Coast

Updated July 6 2023 - 1:10pm, first published July 5 2023 - 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Understanding soil dynamics is at the heart of the Eggert family's organic farming operation on the state's Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Rural
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.