With United States meteorologists claiming the world has recorded two of its hottest days at the start of July the prospect of a return to El Nino weather patterns across Australia means we must prepare for heatwaves, bushfires and drought.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology the ENSO Outlook remains at El Nino Alert. When El Nino Alert criteria have been met in the past, an El Nino event has developed around 70% of the time.
Central and eastern Pacific sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are exceeding El Nino thresholds. Models indicate a high likelihood of further warming, with SSTs exceeding El Nino thresholds until at least the beginning of the southern hemisphere summer. Sustained changes in wind, cloud and broad-scale pressure patterns towards El Nino-like patterns have not yet been observed. This means the Pacific Ocean and atmosphere have yet to become fully coupled, as occurs during El Nino events. El Nino typically suppresses winter-spring rainfall in eastern Australia.
The current status of the ENSO Outlook does not change the long-range forecast of warmer and drier conditions across much of Australia for August to October. The Bureau's climate model takes into account all influences from the oceans and atmosphere when generating its long-range forecasts.
The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is currently neutral. All models suggest a positive IOD is likely to develop in the coming months. A positive IOD typically supresses winter and spring rainfall over much of Australia, and if it coincides with El Nino, it can exacerbate El Nino's drying effect.
The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is currently weak or indiscernible, and is expected to remain weak in the coming fortnight. The MJO has little influence on Australian rainfall at this time of year.
The Southern Annular Mode (SAM) index is currently negative and is expected to remain negative for a week before returning to neutral values for at least the next two weeks. A negative SAM typically increases rainfall across parts of south-west and south-east Australia, while a neutral SAM has little influence on Australian climate.
Climate change continues to influence Australian and global climates. Global SSTs were the warmest on record for the months of April and May. The Australian continent has warmed by around 1.47 °C over the period 1910 to 2021. There has also been a trend towards a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity, short duration rainfall events, especially across northern Australia. Southern Australia has seen a reduction, by 10 to 20%, in cool season (April to October) rainfall in recent decades. This is due to a combination of natural variability on decadal timescales and changes in large-scale circulation caused by an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.