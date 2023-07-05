The Singleton Argus
El Nino Alert; positive Indian Ocean Dipole possible

Updated July 5 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 5:58pm
With United States meteorologists claiming the world has recorded two of its hottest days at the start of July the prospect of a return to El Nino weather patterns across Australia means we must prepare for heatwaves, bushfires and drought.

