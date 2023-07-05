Climate change continues to influence Australian and global climates. Global SSTs were the warmest on record for the months of April and May. The Australian continent has warmed by around 1.47 °C over the period 1910 to 2021. There has also been a trend towards a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity, short duration rainfall events, especially across northern Australia. Southern Australia has seen a reduction, by 10 to 20%, in cool season (April to October) rainfall in recent decades. This is due to a combination of natural variability on decadal timescales and changes in large-scale circulation caused by an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.