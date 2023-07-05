The Singleton Argus
Applications are now open for the 2024 RAS Foundation's (RASF) JB Fairfax Award for Rural & Regional Journalism and Communications

Updated July 6 2023 - 1:12pm, first published July 5 2023 - 6:02pm
Applications are now open for the 2024 RAS Foundation's (RASF) JB Fairfax Award for Rural & Regional Journalism and Communications, offering media and communications students an unrivalled opportunity to gain practical work experience at leading rural press outlets upon graduation.

Local News

