Applications are now open for the 2024 RAS Foundation's (RASF) JB Fairfax Award for Rural & Regional Journalism and Communications, offering media and communications students an unrivalled opportunity to gain practical work experience at leading rural press outlets upon graduation.
Now in its fifteenth year, the JB Fairfax Award is the only national, rurally focussed scholarship program of this kind in Australia.
RAS Foundation Manager Cecilia Logan said it encourages and supports the next generation of rural voices within journalism and communications.
"The JB Fairfax Award provides a unique opportunity to work with and learn directly from leaders in the rural media industry, with an impressive $10,000 scholarship to support further learning and placements," she said.
"Each year, our recipient is given the chance to intern at Australian Community Media's (ACM) The Land newspaper, Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) Landline, and in the media centre of the largest ticketed event in the southern hemisphere, the Sydney Royal Easter Show."
The JB Fairfax Award is open to any Australian citizen or permanent resident under the age of 30 who is enrolled to study journalism or communications, has an active interest in rural and regional affairs and is looking to pursue a career in this space.
Ms Logan said there is a wealth of rich stories to be told across rural, regional, and remote Australia.
"When it was established, the goal was to attract young talent who aren't just committed to rural Australia but are determined to unearth the many rich stories that lie hidden within our regional and rural communities.
"With the regional media landscape changing significantly over recent years, it's critical that we are actively promoting the importance of quality communications when it comes to rural and regional affairs and the career opportunities to support that.
"As an organisation, we are extremely proud to play our part in this, and helping the next generation of talent bring these stories to life.
"No matter where you're based across Australia, if you're under 30 with a keen interest in journalism and communications and the issues influencing rural and regional Australia, then I strongly encourage you to apply," Ms Logan said.
Applications opened 3 July and will close on Monday, 14 August. The recipient will be announced in November 2023.
To find out more information on the Award, eligibility requirements, and how to apply, head to: https://www.rasnsw.com.au/foundation/scholarships/jbfairfaxaward/.
