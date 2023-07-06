SINGLETON
A glorious start to a mild winters day with up to 10mm of welcome rain in the district yesterday and overnight with Singleton agents yarding 739 cattle an increase of 71 head from last week.
Quality overall was good with some good runs of locally bred Angus weaners, there was limited supply of heavy steers and heifers and around 45 cows penned.
Most of the regular buying orders were in place along with the addition of a northern processor some renewed confidence in local re stocker activity, overall market trend dearer.
Light weaner steers under 280kg traded between 140c and 390c/kg medium weights 250c to 386c/kg to be 30 cents dearer whilst heavier types over 330kg 310c to 368c/kg to restock and feed to be 11c to 50c/kg better off.
Local butcher grain fed steers made up to 330c/kg to be 14c/kg dearer. Light weaner heifers fully firm 150c/kg to 288c/kg, medium weights 170c to 260c/kg to be considerably cheaper with breed and quality a detriment. Best heavy heifer vealers to the local butchers made up to 300c/kg to be dearer by 24c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed 258c to 340c/kg with over 400kg up to 332c/kg upwards of 35c/kg dearer and heavy yearling heifers destined for the feedlot made up to 326c/kg. Light and medium weight cows 60c to 175c/kg an improvement of 7c/kg, heavy 3 and 4 scores 180c to 236c/kg up 20c/kg and the best heavy bull making 214c/kg. Market Operator Angus Barlow.
MAITLAND
A yarding of 533 head with a mixed offering that included some good quality Angus vealers and all buyers in attendance. Steers 150-250kg sold 180-332c/kg to av 260c/kg. Steers 250-300kg sold to 370c/kg to av 300c/kg.Steers 300-350kg sold from 240-368c/kg o av 300c/kg. Steers over 300kg sold to 344c/kg to av 280c/kg.
Heifers 180-250kg sold from 180-250c/kg to top at 294c/kg. Heifers 250-30kg sold from 100-300c/kg to av 250c/kg. Heifers 300-350kg sold to 265c/kg to av 240c/kg.
Steers 600-750kg sold to 215c/kg. Steers over 750kg sold to 220c/kg.
Heifers 500kg sold to 200c/kg. Heifers 600-750kg sold to 200c/kg. Cows sold for 150-195c/kg. Bull 150-180c/kg.
KEMPSEY
Steers under 200kg av 267.75c/kg top at 310.2c/kg. Steers 200-280kg av 272.71c/kg top at 330.2c/kg. Steers 280-400kg av 289.68c/kg top at 316.2c/kg. Steers over 400kk av 254.33c/kg top at 308.2c/kg.
Heifers under 200kg av 203c/kg top at 280.2c/kg. Heifers 200-280kg av 209.3c/kg top at 244.2c/kg. Heifers over 280kg av 242.83c/kg top at 280.2c/kg. Heavy cows av 173.22c/kg top at 208.2c/kg. Restocker cows av 155.33 top at 230.2c/kg. All age bull av 199.08c/kg top at 295.2c/kg.
