Medium weight yearling steers to feed 258c to 340c/kg with over 400kg up to 332c/kg upwards of 35c/kg dearer and heavy yearling heifers destined for the feedlot made up to 326c/kg. Light and medium weight cows 60c to 175c/kg an improvement of 7c/kg, heavy 3 and 4 scores 180c to 236c/kg up 20c/kg and the best heavy bull making 214c/kg. Market Operator Angus Barlow.